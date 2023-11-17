Clarius Group LLC Sells 822 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

