Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $104.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.55.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

