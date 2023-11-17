Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Clean Harbors worth $27,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $164.19 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $178.33. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.99.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total value of $339,323.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,100.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,200. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

