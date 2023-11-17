Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of CLSD opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.17. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 1,343.27% and a negative net margin of 1,687.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 64,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $47,630.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,436.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 84,966 shares of company stock valued at $65,245. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

