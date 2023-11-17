ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for ClearSign Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ClearSign Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
