ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for ClearSign Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ClearSign Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.