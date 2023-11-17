Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO James S. Cox Sells 10,000 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWAN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

