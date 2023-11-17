Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of CWEN opened at $22.62 on Monday. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3964 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 339.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

