CLSA Initiates Coverage on Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DADA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.77.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $325.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dada Nexus by 222.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

