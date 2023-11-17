CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 74.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $212.19 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.89.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

