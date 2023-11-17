Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCEP. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.12) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $60.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

