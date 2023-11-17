Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,276,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 713,586 shares.The stock last traded at $7.47 and had previously closed at $7.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

