Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.64.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Cognex stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. Cognex has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,631,000 after purchasing an additional 87,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 17.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,962,000 after buying an additional 837,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cognex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after buying an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

