Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 364,070 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 146,913 shares.The stock last traded at $58.75 and had previously closed at $56.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNS

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 452.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,496,000 after purchasing an additional 526,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,081,000 after buying an additional 380,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 194,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 421.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.