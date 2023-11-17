Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) SVP Stephen William Simpson Sells 4,500 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $44.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,477,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 249.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 619,296 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,834,000 after buying an additional 527,709 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 371.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after buying an additional 517,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Commercial Metals

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.