Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Community Bank System has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace acquired 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,466.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,292.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ace purchased 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,710 shares of company stock valued at $194,382. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

