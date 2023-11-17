Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $153.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Community Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Community Financial by 96.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Community Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Community Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.