Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director William R. Peeples Acquires 4,534 Shares of Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) Director William R. Peeples acquired 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,848.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 824,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,884,073.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $13.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $122.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Community West Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 336,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 315,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 236.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 116,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

