CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

CompuMed Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMPD opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. CompuMed has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

