Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Given New $0.61 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $1.07 to $0.61 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Conifer Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of CNFR opened at $0.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Conifer has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conifer

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 405,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 3.32% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

