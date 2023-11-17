Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Issue $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Copa has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Copa to earn $14.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of CPA stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Copa has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Copa

Institutional Trading of Copa

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Copa by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

