CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 8,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $1,683,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 323,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,084,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Friday, September 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,021 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $224,620.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $216,000.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $212.76 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.22 and a fifty-two week high of $228.94. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.56.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth about $627,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the first quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CorVel by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

