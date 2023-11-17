Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60,681 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 45.1% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 474.2% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $578.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $563.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.75. The stock has a market cap of $256.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $599.89.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

