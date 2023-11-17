CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance

Shares of CRMZ opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.19. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Get CreditRiskMonitor.com alerts:

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.