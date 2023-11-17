CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance
Shares of CRMZ opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.19. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile
