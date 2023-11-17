Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Senior Officer William Garret Holt Purchases 10,626 Shares of Stock

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,626 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, with a total value of C$99,990.66.

William Garret Holt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

On Thursday, November 9th, William Garret Holt acquired 10,256 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,098.56.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$9.39 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$7.73 and a 1 year high of C$11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.79.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.07.

View Our Latest Report on CPG

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.