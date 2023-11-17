CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1,672.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on CRH. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.
CRH Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $59.19 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $61.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
CRH Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.
CRH Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
