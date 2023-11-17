Cristina Gallo-Aquino Sells 3,000 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of R opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.16. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $107.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on R shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ryder System by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

