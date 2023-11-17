Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Desjardins set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.46.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 4,450.00%.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
