Cronos Market Cap Hits $2.43 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0962 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $23.05 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00060015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00026239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011875 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

