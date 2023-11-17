Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Holdings Increased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.15% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $715.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.90 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.