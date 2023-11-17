CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

CSGS opened at $51.04 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

