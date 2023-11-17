CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTPVF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CTP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CTP in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get CTP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTP

CTP Stock Performance

About CTP

OTCMKTS CTPVF opened at C$15.00 on Friday. CTP has a 1 year low of C$15.00 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.00.

(Get Free Report)

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.