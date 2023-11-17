Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.