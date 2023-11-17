CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Announces Earnings Results

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million.

CureVac Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $5.48 on Friday. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CureVac from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CureVac by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,813,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CureVac by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 761,024 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in CureVac by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CureVac by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 330,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

