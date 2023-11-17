Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Oppenheimer

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.20.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of CTOS opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $434.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.05 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $306,835.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $71,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 220,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,256.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $306,835.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,996.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 39.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.