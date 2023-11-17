Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

