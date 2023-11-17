Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Stock Performance

DAC stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19.

Danaos Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

DAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

