DBV Technologies’ (DBVT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

DBVT opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

