Decentralized Social Trading Up 14% This Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.98 or 0.00030172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $115.59 million and $2.25 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

