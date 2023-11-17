Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$42.50 Price Target at CIBC

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$40.50 to C$42.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cormark reduced their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.83.

DFY stock opened at C$37.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 15.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.63. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.09 and a 52-week high of C$40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

