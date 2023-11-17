Desjardins Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price to C$10.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$11.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.03.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
