Desjardins Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price to C$10.00

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UNFree Report) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$11.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.03.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$8.93 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$7.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.23. The company has a market cap of C$291.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

