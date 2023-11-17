Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Performance
Shares of DM opened at $0.79 on Monday. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $257.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%.
Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Desktop Metal
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.