Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of DM opened at $0.79 on Monday. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $257.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

