Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Boosted by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

