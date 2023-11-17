dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.43 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.43 million and $2,472.41 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00194438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014097 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,029,043 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01547484 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,603.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

