Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $206.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $189.00 to $206.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.00.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $152.50 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day moving average is $144.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

