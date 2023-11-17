DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.96.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $115.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 286,988 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.