DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $115.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

