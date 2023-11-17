Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

DBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:DBD opened at $23.05 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $25.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

In other news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,810.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

