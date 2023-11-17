Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $135.82

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.82 and last traded at $135.43, with a volume of 326319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. City State Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

