Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Update

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

NASDAQ APPS opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Insider Transactions at Digital Turbine

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,354.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,354.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 395.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 90.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.