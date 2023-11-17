Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,422 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $242,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $29,740,200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $206.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $168.52 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.80 and a 200 day moving average of $208.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

